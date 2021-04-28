Kentucky State Police say a Rockholds woman was under the influence when she began yelling and cursing at bystanders, officers and emergency personnel during a traffic stop Sunday night.
Christie L. McCullah, 40, was charged with public intoxication – controlled substance, menacing, second-degree disorderly conduct and resisting arrest.
Trooper Mike Wilson stated that Corbin Police had stopped the minivan in which McCullah was a passenger on U.S. 25E in Gray because it was suspected of being involved in a hit-and-run crash.
While Wilson attempted to speak with McCullah, he stated that she began screaming at officers, EMS and the driver of the vehicle, noting that she had a strong odor of alcohol coming from her, was making erratic body motions and erratic statements.
After complaining of leg pain, Wilson said EMS personnel attempted to exam McCullah.
“(McCullah) refused EMS and continued to curse and scream to the point that people, including the manager of the store came outside,” Wilson stated.
After placing the drive of the vehicle under arrest, Wilson stated he and Knox County Sheriff’s Deputy Cody Abner advised McCullah that she too was under arrest.
“(McCullah) then began curing and screaming louder, advising, ‘I’m not going to f*****g jail’, jerking away from us, and attempting to hold on to the van to keep up from securing her arm,” Wilson wrote in the arrest citation noting that as she was being escorted to the police cruiser, she attempted to head butt Deputy Abner.
McCullah was lodged in the Knox County Detention Center.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.