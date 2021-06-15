The Rogers Explorer Program took to the Civil War park, located in downtown Barbourville, on Tuesday in an effort to help revitalize and restore the park. Members of the group painted bridges, gazebos, and other various objects around the park that required restoration.
Director of Barbourville tourism Marcia Dixon is excited about the restoration helping revitalize the park.
"We're happy to have the Rogers Explorer Program out here to help restore the park," she said. "This will help us get our bridges, gazebos and the park as a whole refurbished. We have lots of visitors who come by here, and we want it to look nice and inviting. We're looking forward to doing some new things at the Civil War park here in the near future in an effort to attract more visitors."
The Rogers Explorer Program Youth Program Coordinator, Allison Cross, drew attention to the importance of community service within the program. She hopes the Civil War park restoration will help encourage more applicants and members of the program to give back to their communities.
"We always do community service programs with the Rogers Explorers Program," she said. "Doing community service is the backbone of the program. We want to teach them how they can help their communities, so that when they go home, they can help within their own communities and towns."
"The members helping us with this project are rising ninth-graders," she added. "They come from 45 counties across Kentucky. The program has been around since 2006, and spans across Union College, Lindsey Wilson, EKU, Morehead, and Asbury University."
Amongst members of the program was Barbourville native Chloe LeFevers. She was very excited to be helping revitalize a part of her home town.
"I personally love being a part of helping revitalize a part of my hometown," she said. "I'm very happy that all of the friends that I've made within the program get to help too. I love giving back to the community. It's one of my favorite things to do."
