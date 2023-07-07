A local student recently took part in the National Archery in the Schools program and was awarded a $500 scholarship.
Clay Rose of Corbin received the opportunity to participate in the World Event which took place at Myrtle Beach, South Carolina.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
The content you are attempting to view is for paid subscriber access only. Please log in, or purchase a subscription after creating a free account in order to continue reading.
The content you are attempting to view is for paid subscriber access only. Please log in, or purchase a subscription after creating a free account in order to continue reading.
The content you are attempting to view is for paid subscriber access only. Please log in, or purchase a subscription after creating a free account in order to continue reading.
A local student recently took part in the National Archery in the Schools program and was awarded a $500 scholarship.
Clay Rose of Corbin received the opportunity to participate in the World Event which took place at Myrtle Beach, South Carolina.
Rose, whose family resides in Knox County will be an eighth grader at Corbin Middle School this coming school year.
The Kentucky NASP is an educational program affiliated with the Kentucky Fish and Wildlife department.
Reporter
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.