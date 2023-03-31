Ryker Jordan

How many juniors in high school do you know that are already managing their own business?  Ryker Ty Jordan is not your average teenager.  He has most recently been recognized as the 10th Region KHSAA Archery Champion from Barbourville City School.  He will advance to the KHSAA State Tournament in April.  Jordan admits, “I’m going into it with confidence and my mind is set on winning!  I have been extremely successful thus far and I have gone farther than I ever dreamed possible.”

Jordan credits his father with helping him to develop the skills necessary to be a successful archer.  “From the time I was six years old, my father would set up foam targets in the yard for me to practice shooting arrows,” Jordan grinned, “I’ve got a funny picture to share with you that shows me practicing way back then in flip flops.”

