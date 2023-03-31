How many juniors in high school do you know that are already managing their own business? Ryker Ty Jordan is not your average teenager. He has most recently been recognized as the 10th Region KHSAA Archery Champion from Barbourville City School. He will advance to the KHSAA State Tournament in April. Jordan admits, “I’m going into it with confidence and my mind is set on winning! I have been extremely successful thus far and I have gone farther than I ever dreamed possible.”
Jordan credits his father with helping him to develop the skills necessary to be a successful archer. “From the time I was six years old, my father would set up foam targets in the yard for me to practice shooting arrows,” Jordan grinned, “I’ve got a funny picture to share with you that shows me practicing way back then in flip flops.”
Archery isn’t the only sport that Jordan has been involved in. He was on the wrestling team during the 9th and 10th Grade and is convinced, “It benefited me mentally more than anything else I have done because it gave me willpower and determination to achieve any goal I set. It actually restructured my mindset.”
This young man has not only set personal goals, but has already begun the initial stages of what will become his future full-time vocation. Remarkably, after his school day ends, Jordan goes to work as a young entrepreneur of Hawkeye Lawn Treatment and Landscaping. He explains, “I anticipate expanding this business into my own excavation and land development business.” With that goal in mind, Jordan plans to attend Union College to obtain a degree in business after he graduates high school next year.
When asked who has inspired him the most, Jordan was quick to respond, “Both sets of my grandparents have taught me to work hard and to have strong morals. Outside of my family, Jimbo Hall has helped me to find my path. We have similar beginnings and opportunities. I also admire the way he has a heart for people.”
Jordan says he is highly motivated because he wants to be able to prove himself and be a good role model. In addition, he works hard so that he can one day attain financial freedom and be able to travel without always being tied down to a job all the time.
