A Barbourville man is charged with assaulting a Kentucky State Trooper following his initial arrest Sunday night.
According to his arrest citation, 23-year-old Clayton Eagle stopped at a safety checkpoint at the intersection of Manchester Street and Minton Drive around. 9:45 p.m. He was noted as smelling of alcohol, not wearing a seat belt, and not having a license. Eagle reportedly blew over the limit on a breathalyzer and was unable to perform adequately in field sobriety tests.
Eagle was placed under arrest and placed in Trooper Sydney Wagner’s cruiser to be taken to Barbourville ARH. While in route, Wagner was asked over the radio to return to the checkpoint to take another individual to the detention center. When Wagner turned around, Eagle reportedly became belligerent.
“I’m not riding with anyone. I’m not getting f***ing sick,” Eagle is noted as saying before calling Wagner a slur. He then attempted to spit at the trooper prompting Wagner to stop to get him under control. As Wagner attempted to secure Eagle, he was headbutted and kicked in the ribs. Wagner used his taser to get control over Eagle and was assisted by Knox County Sheriff’s Deputy Elijah Broughton in restraining him.
Eagle was finally taken to the hospital where he continued to vulgar slurs. He was cleared and taken to the Knox County Detention Center and released on a $2,500 bond with home incarceration on Monday. He is charged with several traffic violations including driving under the influence, third degree assault on a police officer, resisting arrest, disorderly conduct in the second degree, and menacing. He is due in court on August 31.
