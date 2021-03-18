One Barbourville grocery store recently earned a $500 bonus for selling the most gift bags over the holidays. The gift bags were donated to area churches and organizations.
Save-A-Lot, located on US 25 E, sold the most gift bags over the Christmas season. The company sells the gift bags, which are then donated to various charitable groups, every year. “We’re thankful for everyone that bought the gift bags,” said General Manager Steve Sergent.
This year marked the first time that the Save-A-Lot store that sold the most bags was awarded a $500 bonus check. The Barbourville store donated the check to the KCEOC Emergency Shelter Monday at 3:30 p.m. Sergent presented the check to KCECO Vice President and CEO Jennifer Smith. “We are so grateful for businesses like Save-A-Lot who think of us, especially during times like these, when we are serving the most vulnerable populations and have greater need than we have ever seen before,” said Smith.
