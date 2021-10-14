A Knox County man is held on a $10,000 bond after being arrested early Sunday.
Knox County Sheriff’s Deputy Bobby Jones was dispatched to Jeff’s Creek Road in response to a complaint concerning a drunken male attempting to sexually assault two females. Shortly after he arrived, Jones called for a social worker from the Cabinet for Health and Family Services.
Jones found Michael Mills, 36, passed out in a camper in the back lawn of the residence and determined that he was under the influence of alcohol before detaining him.
Following an in investigation by Jones and the social worker, it was found that Mills had inappropriately touched one of the female subjects and made lewd remarks. It was also discovered that Mills had been put out of the house by his father. Mills was arrested and taken to the Knox County Detention Center with charges of first degree sexual abuse and alcohol intoxication in a public place.
