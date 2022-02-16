A Knox County man is charged with theft of a firearm and second-degree strangulation after an alleged incident late Tuesday night.
Knox County Sheriff’s Deputy Bobby Jones responded to the domestic call at around 10:16 p.m. The citation from the incident states that Dylan Brown, 29, began arguing with and cursing at his parents. When his mother called 911, he allegedly put his arm around her neck and choked her to get the phone away. After taking the phone from her, Brown reportedly grabbed his mother’s gun and ran.
Jones was joined by Deputies Darian Abner and Scottie Wilson in canvassing the Stinking Creek community for Brown. Jones eventually found Brown walking along KY 223 near Houston Broughton Hollow Road and placed him under arrest shortly after 2 a.m.
Brown remains held on a $25,000 bond as of Wednesday afternoon. He is set to be arraigned on February 17. Both charges against Brown are Class-D felonies.
