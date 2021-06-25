A Knox County man plead guilty to second degree wanton endangerment and first degree disorderly conduct after his arrest Saturday afternoon.
Knox County Sheriff’s Deputies received a call stating that Jereme Collins had possibly pulled a gun on his wife and walk in to a store with a loaded shotgun. When deputies arrived they found that workers at the store had taken the gun away from him.
According to Collins’ arrest report, video showed no evidence of him entering the store or pointing the gun at anyone in the store. A worker at the store stated he was no threat to anyone and that she took the gun from him.
Collins’ wife arrived at the store after roughly 10 minutes and spoke to deputies. She stated that he did point the shotgun at her car but that it didn’t have any shells in it. She added that she got in the car and left just in case.
Deputies went to Collins’ house and spoke with him. He was placed under arrest without incident and take to the Knox County Detention Center. On Monday he plead guilty and was sentenced to 360 days in jail, with 330 of them conditional for two years. He will spend spend the remaining 30 in jail.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.