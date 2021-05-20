The Knox County School Board met Monday, May 17. Major topics discussed included construction updates and financials.
Architect Scott Noel addressed ongoing projects with the board. “A lot of stuff going on. The [Flat Lick] treatment plan is under review by KDE, waiting for them to bless the plans and we can advertise. The greenhouse will have a final approval on plans and specs. Next month at the board meeting, on the middle school HVAC project, we’ll have design development plans to be approved.” He also spoke to needed repairs to the surface of the new tennis courts to fix issues with pooling water, “As the weather warms up, the repairs will be made to the tennis courts. Like I said, that surface has to be really warm and stay constant for them to repair it the right way so that it doesn’t fall off when they’re finished. We discussed it, probably around, in June, or close to they will complete.”
Noel also spoke further on the long discussed greenhouse project. He stated that the project would begin “as soon as we get a bid and get the purchase order.” The time frame for completion is three months. On costs, he added “We have to open it up to where if a contractor wants to purchase a particular greenhouse or have one of the specified greenhouses that they can actually install, but we’re going to get better pricing from the manufacturers who do their install.”
Superintendent Kelly Sprinkles asked Noel about the status on getting ionization units installed at all schools as part of the American Recovery Act, ESSER funds, “We’re wanting to do it all the schools will, but what would need to be our next step as far as getting that process moving? KDE is going to require a BG-1 at each campus that that’s going to take place. But then we can bid all that together. We can bid it all as one package,” said Noel.
Chairman Dr. Tom Ashburn commented to Noel that the ionization units are for more than just use during COVID. Noel explained the various bacteria that it will eliminate from the air, “This is not just geared toward COVID. This also affects the flu, SARS, all your other bacterial infections and things that are going on, stomach viruses, it attacks all this, it affects everything. So any airborne pathogens.”
Knox County Schools Chief Finance Officer Gertrude Smith took time to speak on the tentative approval of the 2021-2022 budget. “As of today we still don’t have SEEK calculations for next year. So in the working budget, in September, we should have that. And then, as staff changes and everything during the summer, by September school’s back in session, everybody pretty much should be settled in where they’re supposed to be. So then we would have a more accurate number of salaries and benefits; but that doesn’t change a whole lot because usually the staff and salaries stay consistent,” she stated. She added that due to reduced expenses from Covid related school closures, the general fund saw an estimated increase of roughly $350,000. Another $650,000 was added for one year of full day kindergarten due to the passage of House Bill 382. She continued, “We’re now up to general fund having to pay a hundred thousand dollars toward preschool and the preschool funding continues to decrease.” Overall she stated that the county’s financed are in good shape, “So all of that together leaves us with a 3% contingency, which is really good.”
