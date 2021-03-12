Central Elementary held a drive through for kids as a way to celebrate the birthday of Dr. Seuss and to help raise awareness for good dental hygiene.
The event was a collaboration between the school’s family resource youth service center, Save the Children, and Berea College’s Promise Neighborhood program. Several doctors and their office donated materials for dental hygiene bags that were given out; they include Dr. Brent McDonald, Dr. Barry Bingham, and Dr. Eddie Smith; as well as White, Greer, and Maggard Orthodontics.
Promise Neighborhood gave away Dr. Seuss books and toy dinosaur growing kits. Other books were also given away plus shoes, snacks, backpacks, and gift bags. More than 50 kids came through the drive through. FRYSC Coordinator Susie Prichard said it was a “great turn out.”
