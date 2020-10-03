A Barbourville man was arrested at approximately 9:15 p.m. last Thursday night after a traffic stop by Kentucky State Police.
Walter Honeycutt was stopped along Evergreen Road after he was observed driving without a seat belt and swerving onto the road’s shoulder. Upon making contact, police noted he bloodshot and glassy eyes. He was also noted to be unsteady on his feet after exiting his vehicle.
Honeycutt failed multiple parts of field sobriety tests and was said to be unable to follow simple instructions. During questioning a powder residue was observed on his nostril; he stated that the substance was methamphetamine and that it would show up in his blood. He added that Neurotin may show up as well. In the cup holder of the car was a half-drunken Bud Light.
Honeycutt was arrested and taken to the Knox County Detention Center. He pleaded guilty in Knox District Court on Monday and was given 90 days with seven to be served and the remaining balance discharged for 24 months. His license was suspended for 18 months and he will have to pay fines and fees associated with a DUI.
