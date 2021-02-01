A Barbourville man has been arrested in connection with a January burglary on the Laurel County line.
At around 5 a.m. on January 18, Knox Sheriff’s Deputy Bobby Jones responded to a burglary complaint at a residence on KY 229. When he arrived he observed a pick-up with an attached trailer in the driveway, both loaded up with furniture.
Inside the truck was John David Hudson, 53, of Green Road. He was placed under arrest following an investigation and lodged in the Knox County Detention Center on charges of second-degree burglary and theft of $500 or more, less than $10,000. Laurel County Deputy Justin Taylor assisted on the scene.
A second burglar fled the scene from inside the house. He would be identified as 32-year-old George Allen of Barbourville. Law enforcement would catch up with Allen on Saturday. During his arrest around midnight, he would also be served a bench warrant for possession of a controlled substance in the first degree.
Allen is also charged with second degree burglary and theft of $500 or more, less than $10,000. He is held on a total $20,000 cash bond. John Hudson was released on January 28 on a $10,000 surety bond. He appeared before the court on January 26 and has a hearing scheduled for April 23.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.