A Flat Lick man has been arrested in connection with the theft of a 1972 Chevrolet truck on May, 8.
Thomas Wayne Gray, 39, was arrested on July 5 as part of an on-going investigation into the theft. Deputy Bobby Jones arrested Gray and charged him with theft by unlawful taking.
The pickup was recovered on June 20 after Knox County Deputies discovered its location the day before and identified two suspects. Deputies Jones and Mullins travelled to Bare Branch in Leslie County where they impounded the automobile.
Douglas Wayne Asher, 48, of Barbourville was previously charged in connection to the vehicle’s theft. Asher was arrested on May 9 for a parole violation; he was given a charge of theft by unlawful taking while in the Knox County Detention Center by Sergeant Frith.
The Knox County Sheriff’s Department is continuing the investigation.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.