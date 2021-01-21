A second man has been arrested in connection to a stolen truck from last November.
Albert France, 39, of Cannon was arrested this morning by the Kentucky State Police. Earlier this month, a jacket containing France’s social security card was found at the location of the striped, stolen vehicle. Recorded statements obtained by police indicated that France was at one time in possession of the truck itself after its theft.
France is charged with theft over $500, less than $10,000; first degree criminal mischief; and two counts of failure to appear. He is held on a total $13,000 bond. His accomplice, 30 year old Kyle Hammons, was arrested on January 10 and remains in custody.
This is a developing story.
