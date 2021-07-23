The second of two co-defendants on a federal meth trafficking case has arrived at a plea agreement with prosecutors. The agreement was reached the same day the co-defendants agreement was accepted by the court.
Aaron Skidmore, 28, of Pineville was rearraigned last Thursday with the intention to plead guilty to conspiracy to distribute 500 grams or more of methamphetamine. Skidmore was indicted along with Kenneth Tolliver, 58 of Flat Lick, on February 25.
Last week it was reported that Tolliver had reached a plea agreement with prosecutors; pleading guilty to the one count of conspiracy to distribute methamphetamine while other counts related to firearms were dropped. Skidmore was only indicted on the conspiracy charge.
As of press time the court has not accepted Skidmore’s guilty plea, although prosecutors did file a brief asking the plea be accepted as they did with Tolliver. Tolliver’s guilty plea was accepted the same day with a sentencing hearing scheduled for November 9.
Both men could be sentenced to 10 or more years in prison.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.