A Corbin man whom police suspect has been involved in a rash of local crimes including robbery, shoplifting, and purchasing items using stolen checks, was arrested Monday night in Williamsburg.
James S. Shelby, 34, was initially arrested on unrelated charges after Whitley County Sheriff’s deputies located a stolen vehicle parked at the Dollar Store in Williamsburg near Exit 15. According to Lt. Dennis Foley, he came upon the 2020 Chevrolet in the parking lot at approximately 3 a.m. and learned that it had been reported stolen.
A green backpack and shoes were found near the scene. Williamsburg Police K-9 Officer Elijah Hunter and his K-9, “Vicko” responded to the scene.
Vicko obtained a scent from the backpack and car and was able to track down the suspect, later identified as Shelby.
Shelby told officers he had been driving the car and he had bought it for $200,” Hunter wrote in the arrest citation noting that Shelby appeared to be under the influence and admitted to taking methamphetamine. Officers located unsigned and a signed checks in the vehicle.
One of the three outstanding warrants on which Shelby was wanted by Corbin Police, included the use of stolen checks to purchase approximately $3,000 worth of items from W.D. Bryant Hardware. According to the warrant, Shelby came into the store on June 30, July 1, July 2, July 6, July 7, and July 9, and used the checks to purchase a chainsaw and other items. Police used video surveillance from the store to identify Shelby as the suspect.
Employees at Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in Corbin had identified Shelby as the man who had fled the store with $525.62 worth of merchandise on July 14.
The employees told police that Shelby loaded the items into a Pontiac G6, jumped in and told the driver, later identified as Brent A. Stevens, to start driving. Stevens put the vehicle into reverse and backed the car into an employee. Both men fled the scene on foot. Stevens was arrested several hours later walking along Campground Road, off of U.S. 25 in Corbin.
Corbin Police secured two separate arrest warrants charging Shelby with first-degree robbery, and theft by unlawful taking – shoplifting – of the value of $500 or more but less than $10,000.
Deputies also served Shelby with an indictment warrant out of Whitley Circuit Court charging him with theft by unlawful taking – shoplifting – $500 or more but less than $10,000, public intoxication – controlled substance, and persistent felony offender. Finally, deputies served him with a warrant for parole violation.
Shelby was lodged in the Whitley County Detention Center.
