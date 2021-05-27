Kentucky Secretary of State Mike Adams was the guest speaker for Tuesdays Knox County Chamber of Commerce Meeting.
Chamber President Rich Prewitt introduced Adams, a graduate of the University of Louisville and Harvard Law School. Adams hails from Paducah, Ky. and took office in January of last year after running on a platform of strengthening polling security.
“You can make it easier to vote and harder to cheat at the same time,” Adams said. He noted the first bill he put forth and passed was a voter I.D. bill. Adams pointed out that some clerks like Knox County Clerk Mike Corey were already requiring I.D. to vote but “you can’t have different rules in different counties.” He also stated that he worked to provide a process to obtain free voter I.D.’s.
Adams touted his work with Governor Andy Beshear during the Covid-19 pandemic. “I asked the legislature for joint emergency powers with the governor,” he said. The partnership helped the state take a bipartisan approach to the 2020 election that Adams called a success.
“We had a secure election,” he said despite record turnout. He added that as of the meeting there had not been a single voter fraud indictment from the election.
House Bill 574 was passed this year making many of the 2020 election’s changes permanent. The bill expanded in-person voting to three days, “when you have one day of voting, you disenfranchise people,” Adams stated. He added that in-person voting is more secure than absentee and noted the changes to absentee voting in the bill.
Absentee ballots can be ordered online with identity verification and can be tracked by voters, Adams office, and clerks. Adams says that there wasn’t a permanent expansion of who can vote absentee and that there was not “no excuse” absentee voting last year but “Covid excuse absentee voting.” He went on to state that “there’s nothing wrong with absentee voting, I mostly do it…I don’t support no excuse absentee voting.” He pointed out that a typical election has 2% of voters vote absentee while 2020 saw 30%. His reasoning for not supporting “no excuse” absentee voting was that it can never be as secure as in person and it is much more expensive. The state received millions of dollars in federal money to help with the 2020 election.
HB 574 also gave Adams more authority to remove voters from voter rolls. “We’ve removed more dead people than we’ve added living people,” he said. The bill also allows him to remove living voters who have moved out of Kentucky and registered in other states. Other measures in the bill include a ban on ballot harvesting and a requirement for counties to include paper ballots when they upgrade their voting machines.
