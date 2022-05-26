A Knox County man has been sentenced after accepting a guilty plea in February.
Jordan Obenauer, 26, of Woolum was originally charged with murder after a UTV accident claimed the life of passenger Summer Disney on October 27, 2019. An arrest report from the incident states that Obenauer admitted to “drinking beer, wine, whiskey, and a mixed drink” before the accident and stated that he was driving.
Obenauer entered a not-guilty plea when he appeared in court. He was released from the Laurel County Correctional Center on November 6, 2019 after posting a $100,000 property bond with a condition of home incarceration. He was indicted on the murder charge by a Laurel County Grand Jury on June 19, 2020.
During a pretrial conference on February 16 of this year, the Commonwealth Attorney offered Obenauer a plea deal. The murder charge was amended down to second-degree manslaughter, a Class-C felony with a possible penalty of five to 10 years in prison. Obenauer took the deal and on May 18 was formally sentenced to nine years in prison with time spent in jail and home incarceration counting as time served.
Disney’s mother, Crystal Berkley Disney, shared a statement with The Mountain Advocate on Tuesday: “As a mother there is a part of justice that will never be served and a part of my life that will never move on because the love that I have for my daughter is endless. I will never have true justice; true justice would have been Summer Disney, 20-year-old, wholesome, able-bodied standing here with me right now. Summer will forever be 17. My bereavement is irreparable and in that perception, this outcome is neither redemptive nor restorative. As the parent of a victim though, I am grateful that the justice system was finally able to convict and sentence him so that I may now begin the process of healing. This conviction was long-awaited as for almost three years there was a lenient home incarceration. To my belief the Commonwealth of Kentucky should review the criteria of allowing a home incarceration to stricter standard that does not allow perpetrators of serious crimes to receive such a style of lesser punishment. I hope that this sentencing and the loss of my daughter does not go unnoticed but can bring a sense of awareness to devastation that drinking and driving causes to an individual and their family.”
