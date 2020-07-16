A Knox County couple was arrested Monday after a residential search by Kentucky State Police.
Edward R. Clark, 50, of Corbin was arrested after police found him hiding in the residence of Phyllis Clark.
Edward Clark was indicted last September on four counts of first degree sexual abuse. He is accused of engaging in sexual contact through forcible compulsion with a minor and masturbating in their presence on different occasions between 2016 and 2019.
On October 4, 2019 a bench warrant was issued for Clark after he failed to appear before the court, he was given a $25,000 bond. He remains lodged in the Knox County Detention Center.
When officers arrived at the Gray residence they found Phyllis Clark and asked her about Edward’s location. Police reports state she said she “had not seen him in months.” When troopers found him hiding in the residence, Phyllis was charged with hindering prosecution or apprehension, second degree. She was taken to the Knox County Detention Center and released later the same day.
