A registered sex offender from Williamsburg was arrested by Barbourville Police early Sunday morning after he was allegedly driving around a campground and stopping at campers where children’s toys and bikes were present.
Michael D. Leach, 53, was charged with violating the public playground restrictions by a registered sex offender, violation of electronic communications by a registered sex offender, operating a motor vehicle while under the influence of intoxicants – second offense, and operating a motor vehicle on a suspended/revoked operator’s license.
According to the arrest citation, an off-duty Barbourville Police Officer contacted police at approximately 2 a.m. after witnessing Leach driving around the camping and RV parking area of Thompson Park and stopping at multiple camping sights.
Leach was lodged in the Knox County Detention Center where he is being held on a $5,000 cash bond.
He has pleaded not guilty to the charges and is scheduled to return to Knox District Court on Tuesday for a preliminary hearing to determine whether there is probable cause to present the case to a Knox County grand jury.
