A Knox County man, wanted for failing to comply with the sex offender registry, was arrested last Friday following a call to a Knox Sheriff’s Deputy.
Deputy Jesse Smith was called regarding a male subject with active warrants at Parkway Plaza in Barbourville. Bobby Garland, 37, reportedly ran into the IGA grocery story upon seeing the deputy. In an effort to avoid detection, the would-be master of disguise removed his hat and jacket and left the store heading toward Walmart.
Garland was found in Walmart’s purse aisle by Barbourville Police Officer Chase Henson. He then gave Smith and Henson his brother Josh’s name in a last-ditch effort to avoid capture. Garland came clean however after being placed under arrest.
Garland was previously convicted of third-degree sexual abuse with a 14-year-old victim. He was charged with being noncompliant with the sex offender registry on August 1, 2019.
In addition to charges of noncompliance and violating his parole, Garland picked up fresh charges of giving police false information and fleeing police in the second degree.
He was arraigned Monday and remains in the Knox County Detention Center where he is held without bond before a March 30 preliminary hearing.
