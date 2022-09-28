The audit reports have been released for the Knox County Sheriff’s 2021 financial statement with two comments from the state auditor. According to a statement from the auditor’s office, “State law requires the auditor to annually audit the accounts of each county sheriff. In compliance with this law, the auditor issues two sheriff’s reports each year: one reporting on the audit of the sheriff’s tax account, and the other reporting on the audit of the fee account used to operate the office.”
According to Mike Harmon, Kentucky’s Auditor of Public Accounts, the audit report one comment
• The sheriff did not segregate accounting duties or document compensating controls
The audit report noted it is a repeat finding and was included in previous years’ reports. “The sheriff’s office did not segregate accounting duties. In addition, no documentation was provided as evidence that compensating controls were implemented. The sheriff’s office manager collects payments from customers, prepares bank deposits, issues checks, and posts to the receipts and disbursements ledgers. The sheriff’s part-time bookkeeper prepares bank reconciliations, prepares payroll, and occasionally collects payments from customers. Front line office personnel prepare their own deposits, but the office manager takes them to the bank,” the report went on to read.
The sheriff’s response to the auditor was that the condition is the result of a limited budget, restricting the number of employees he can hire or delegate duties to.
In response to the findings, Sheriff Mike Smith said “I’m happy with the audit results. The entire office works hard to be responsible and accountable.”
For a full copy of the Sheriff’s 2021 financial statement audit, see:
Charles is a native of Barbourville, Kentucky. He has worked with The Mountain Advocate in various capacities since 2003.
https://muckrack.com/charles-myrick
