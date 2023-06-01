The audit reports have been released for the Knox County Sheriff’s 2021 Tax Settlement. Sheriff Mike Smith and his staff passed with flying colors.
According to Mike Harmon, Kentucky’s Auditor of Public Accounts, the audit reports “The sheriff’s financial statement fairly presents the taxes charged, credited and paid for the period
April 16, 2021 through August 31, 2022 in conformity with the regulatory basis of accounting.”
The auditor’s report noted no instances of noncompliance, as well as no matters involving internal controls over financial reporting and its operation that were considered to be material weaknesses.
“I’m obviously very pleased with the audit report,” said Sheriff Mike Smith. “This reflects the hard work and dedication of my administration staff of ensuring the taxpayers’ money is collected and dispersed appropriately. I have a wonderful staff.”
Charles is a native of Barbourville, Kentucky. He has worked with The Mountain Advocate in various capacities since 2003.
https://muckrack.com/charles-myrick
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.