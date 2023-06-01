Sheriff Tax

The audit reports have been released for the Knox County Sheriff’s 2021 Tax Settlement. Sheriff Mike Smith and his staff passed with flying colors.

According to Mike Harmon, Kentucky’s Auditor of Public Accounts, the audit reports “The sheriff’s financial statement fairly presents the taxes charged, credited and paid for the period

Charles is a native of Barbourville, Kentucky. He has worked with The Mountain Advocate in various capacities since 2003.

