Kentucky State Auditor Mike Harmon has released the second audit for the Knox County Sheriff’s Office in two weeks. The latest audit covers the sheriff’s Tax Settlement account for 2018 taxes.
According to the report, Harmon “noted no instances of noncompliance. The auditor also noted no matters involving internal control over financial reporting and its operation that were considered to be material weaknesses.”
Sheriff Mike Smith praised his office for the clean report. “I am very pleased with the audit,” said Smith. “My administration staff does an exceptional job to ensure accountability and accuracy.”
The financial statements examined under this audit included taxes charged, credited and paid for the period April 17, 2018 through April 15, 2019.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.