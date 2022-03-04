Kentucky State Auditor Mike Harmon released the results of the 2020 Sheriff Tax Settlement audit for the Knox County Sheriff’s Office on Monday.
The tax settlement audit is one of two performed during the course of the year, with the other being the fee account used for the operation of the Sheriff’s Office.
Along with the audit report came good news for Knox County Sheriff Mike Smith and his crew. According to the audit, “The sheriff’s financial statement fairly presents the taxes charged, credited and paid for the period May 16, 2020 through April 15, 2021 in conformity with the regulatory basis of accounting.”
The report went on to say “The auditor noted no instances of noncompliance. The auditor also noted no matters involving internal control over financial reporting and its operation that were considered to be material weaknesses.”
“I am very pleased with the audit,” said Smith. “Our administrative staff does a really good job. We strive to maintain accuracy for the citizens of Knox County.”
A full copy of the auditor’s report can be found at mountainadvocate.com.
