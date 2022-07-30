Jennifer Travers Skidmore

Local realtor and entrepreneur Jennifer Travers Skidmore spoke about her business ventures in the world of short-term rentals. 

 By Charles Myrick, Publisher

In April 2022, Charles Myrick of the Mountain Advocate newspaper wrote about the Knox County Chamber of Commerce meeting that month, where entrepreneur and local realtor Jennifer Travers Skidmore spoke about her knowledge and experiences with the growing short-term rental website, AirBNB. In Barbourville, AirBNBs can be used for tourists, people looking for somewhere to stay overnight, extended family of residents of Barbourville, and more. 

Skidmore oversees three rental homes in Barbourville: The Luxurious Lustron House, Cozy Cumberland Cottage, and Juliet’s Place, all of which have impressively pleasant reviews. One review on the Luxurious Lustron House commented as of May 2022:

