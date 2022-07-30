In April 2022, Charles Myrick of the Mountain Advocate newspaper wrote about the Knox County Chamber of Commerce meeting that month, where entrepreneur and local realtor Jennifer Travers Skidmore spoke about her knowledge and experiences with the growing short-term rental website, AirBNB. In Barbourville, AirBNBs can be used for tourists, people looking for somewhere to stay overnight, extended family of residents of Barbourville, and more.
Skidmore oversees three rental homes in Barbourville: The Luxurious Lustron House, Cozy Cumberland Cottage, and Juliet’s Place, all of which have impressively pleasant reviews. One review on the Luxurious Lustron House commented as of May 2022:
“Totally awesome experience. Jennifer and Steve were excellent hosts. The location is amazing, the house itself was great! So many spots to hang out with your friends and family, also little quiet places if you want to sneak away for a quiet moment...the house is well positioned in the area, everything you need is just a stone throw away! The town is close by, so many things to do and sites to see. We loved it there! Really lustrous! The name said it all!”
There are several more positive reviews like this one on the rental house, stating how it is stocked with everything you need and that the hosts are very responsive and easy to get a hold of should they need to be contacted. While the price of $298 may seem expensive, considering the experience of customers, number of people the house accommodates, and the necessities included plus the cost of it all for the owner, it seems to be justified.
Although the Cozy Cumberland Cottage is a completely different experience from the Luxurious Lustron, customers found it just as pleasant. With comments on the home-like feel of the decor and the provided needs like toothbrushes, shampoo, and laundry detergent, it’s obvious guests can’t get enough of the cottage. The name being the perfect fit for the house, Skidmore used warm and neutral tones to increase the cozy feel and make her guests comfortable. Her hard work on the house is certainly reflected through the reviews, one customer stating,
“You can expect everything this listing offers. It is the best stocked B&B we have ever stayed at and felt like home. It is stylishly decorated, comfortably outfitted, and in a quiet part of town. The beds were absolutely wonderful! The hosts are responsive and so gracious. We look forward to staying there again!”
The price being $168 for a night is a perfect selection for the Cozy Cumberland Cottage. Seeing as the location of the cottage is right in town, you are within walking distance of anywhere you want to go. Once again, it might seem expensive, but for everything you’re getting for each night the price is perfectly reasonable.
Skidmore is one host that is determined to leave customers of her rental homes satisfied and ready to come back for another visit. Through decor, hospitality, and communication Jennifer has developed one of the best AirBNBs in our area today.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.