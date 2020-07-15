Just weeks after having secured the election for 86th District State Representative, Tom O’Dell Smith finds himself having to defend his ability to run for the office to which he was elected.
An article published Tuesday by a local newspaper questioning Smith’s legitimacy as a candidate after it says readers asked how he was able to run following a 1993 extortion conviction during his first term as State Representative. Smith served 27 months in federal prison for the charges against him.
Smith’s conviction did prevent him from voting or holding office. However, on February 27, 1997, then-Governor Paul Patton, a Democrat not a full two years into his first term, issued a proclamation restoring “All the Rights of Citizenship” to Smith.
“I understand people questioning my credentials on whether I was able to vote, was able to run and hold office, and I wanted to address it and show that it was given to me the ability to do that in 1997 by Governor Patton, and put that to rest,” said Smith in an exclusive interview with The Mountain Advocate. “I wouldn’t have even considered running or considered voting if I didn’t have the legal standing to do that.”
The order read, in part, “Whereas, it is represented to me that the conduct of Thomas Anthony Smith has been of an exemplary nature and merits the restoration of all civil rights lost by reason of conviction of a felony. Now know ye that in consideration of the premises and by virtue of the power vested in me by the Constitution, I do hereby grant unto the said Thomas Anthony Smith, all the rights of citizenship denied him in consequence of said judgment of conviction, and I direct that all officers of this state respect this restoration.”
The order went on to elaborate in the fourth paragraph, “…I, Paul E. Patton, Governor of the Commonwealth of Kentucky, do hereby and now restore the right to vote and hold public office denied by judgment of conviction aforesaid and any prior conviction, to the said Thomas Anthony Smith and direct that all officials of the Commonwealth be governed accordingly. This order does not restore the right to receive, possess or transport in commerce a firearm.”
Because of the federal nature of Smith’s conviction, to have his gun rights restored would rest in a presidential pardon, which he has not received as of yet. He did note that a pardon request remained filed and open with the Trump administration.
“My hope was that people would look at the last 30 years of my life and give me an opportunity to serve them, and I hope the endeavors that where I worked with the local governments, especially the hospital… we were able to succeed. We were able to bring ARH in, it’s a good foundation for the community, and we also knew if it closed and was boarded up the county still owed $6 million in bonding the taxpayers would still have had to pay. We knew that we had to win,” said Smith. “To win, we had to find someone to come in and occupy it. Local governments should not be the owners of the hospital.”
“I was hoping people would see that I’ve been involved in the community and didn’t stick my head in the sand and didn’t hold bitterness. I just went on with my life and tried to be a participant and a good citizen in the area, and I believe the election showed the people are going to give me another opportunity and I’m going to work hard for the vote they gave me.”
View the complete order from Gov. Patton online at mountainadvocate.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.