Nearly two years after Michael Sowders, a volunteer firefighter with the Artemus Fire Department, was found dead by Bell County Forestry Service inmates, the man accused of killing him has plead guilty.
In Knox Circuit Court Friday, Sidney Smith, 30, plead guilty to charges of murder, tampering with physical evidence and abuse of a corpse. Originally, he was charged with those charges in addition to a first-degree wanton endangerment charge.
The plea was in exchange for a recommended 25-year sentence for Sowders’ murder, and five years for each additional charge to be served concurrently.
While working a cleanup site off Hinkle Branch Road, Bell County Forestry Service inmates and guards discovered a body in the embankment dumpsite where they were cleaning.
Smith was arrested after Kentucky State Police brought their case directly to the Knox County grand jury to consider the charges. It was determined that Smith shot Sowders.
As part of the plea, Smith will be eligible for parole after 20 years. His jury trial was scheduled to begin Tuesday.
