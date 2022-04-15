State-Representative Tom “O’Dell” Smith has provided a breakdown of funds destined for Knox County roads as part of House Bill 242.
“I am proud to announce this landmark funding for Knox County infrastructure,” Smith said, adding “these funds will go towards improving safety and mobility on our roads.”
Several guardrail projects are noted in the legislation that provides $2.9 billion for roads over the next two years. $89,000 for the installation of a guardrails on KY-11, $22,000 for the installation of the guardrail on KY-2418, and $13,000 for the installation of a guardrail on KY-3438. “The installation of guardrails in our community will increase safety on the roads,” Smith said. “Guardrails can make roads safer and lessen the severity of crashes,” he continued.
$370 million is set aside for bridges in the bill. $5,000,000 will be used to raise KY-459 above the flood plain from mile point 3 to mile point 5, including raising the Bull Run Creek bridge, $396,000 for a bridge project on KY-225 at Brush Creek, and $539,000 for a bridge project on KY-6 at BR of Indian Creek.
Smith also noted the other projects below:
- $4,600,000 to improve the safety of the intersection at US-25E and KY-3439 and provide sidewalks to an area frequently used by pedestrians.
- $50,000 to conduct a traffic safety study on US-25E at Heidrick in Knox County
- $5,500,000 to improve safety, address geometric deficiencies and provide flood mitigation on KY-1487 from Judge Street to US-25E.
- $3,600,000 to improve safety, address geometric deficiencies along north KY-830 from US-25E to KY-1629 including widening and new turning lanes.
- $709,800 to improve safety and access along KY-11 by raising the roadway above Flood X elevation
- $4,225,000 to provide left and right turns at the newly constructed Winner’s Way and Opportunity Drive. Reconstruction of Winner’s Way and Opportunity Drive to improve access to KY-3041.
