Smith talks legalizing medical marijuana

A big ticket item coming out of this year’s session of the Kentucky General Assembly saw Kentucky finally passing legislation to legalize medicinal marijuana.
Kentucky has joined 37 other states, three territories and the District of Columbia as having a form of legalized medicinal marijuana available. The legislation came as a response to Governor Beshear’s executive order in 2022 listing the conditions that were acceptable for medicinal marijuana use in Kentucky, ending that the Governor would pardon anyone charged with criminal possession of marijuana if they met the stipulations outlined in his order.
In an exclusive interview with Tom O’Dell Smith, State Representative for Kentucky’s 86th District, which includes Knox and part of Laurel County, several items of legislation were discussed.
The second item discussed with Smith included the state’s historic passage of the legalization of medicinal marijuana.
“I am personally in favor of it, and the reason being is think there is a use,” said Smith, clarifying that’s where he draws the line. “I am not for recreational (use); I don’t want that and I don’t want it to be subject to kids out there on the streets.”
“I feel like we put together a strong-enough bill,” Smith said, adding that the bill doesn’t take effect until January 2025. “The reason we done it this way is that it gives us another session as it’s being put together to make sure it’s right so it’s not just coming out tomorrow and you can go get it.”
The bill placed certain stipulations on where the marijuana can come from. “We put on it that it has to be grown in Kentucky. There will be approved growers,” Smith added. “A lot of this is under the research center we opened up at UK. They’re giving us guidance, so as they give us more guidance, more goes in” to working out the details of the new law.
“The framework basically says that it has to be Kentucky growers, and it has to be inspected where it goes through a rigorous inspection everyday before it can be put out on the street. You can’t smoke it, it can’t be combustion, it can only be used under pill form, liquid form, gummy or vape,” Smith said, adding his concerns about the latter. “I had concerns about vape so that’s one area that we really need to look at because we already have kids taking it out of these stores and OD’ing on it, so I think that one is really going to have to be looked at.”
“The other part I had issue with was administering it at school,” Smith said, adding the school language in the bill will be taken out in January. Smith clarified the problem with the language was that the school boards “shall” administer it, but changing it to “may” will change the tone of requiring that schools administer the medicine, to allowing them but not forcing the issue on schools.
“There’s a lot of changes that’ll be made between now and ’25 on it,” Smith said, adding he has family members with issues such as fibromyalgia that has taken years to begin to treat and he has hopes there will be forms that is better than infusions. “If the THC helps you with pain and isn’t addicting, that’s better than taking opioids,” he said.
“I still don’t want to see people walking up and down the streets firing it up,” Smith said, reasserting his opposition to recreational use of the drug. “But, on the medical side, I do think there’s a use, and the good thing about laws is that if we find out it’s not good, in two or four or six years, we can take it out.”
“We should not stop something just because large pharmacies don’t want it. Like anything, you can abuse it,” Smith said.
This story is part of a series with Rep. Smith regarding laws passed during the 2023 session of the Kentucky General Assembly.
Charles is a native of Barbourville, Kentucky. He has worked with The Mountain Advocate in various capacities since 2003.
https://muckrack.com/charles-myrick
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.