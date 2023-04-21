Smith talks legalizing medical marijuana

 

A big ticket item coming out of this year’s session of the Kentucky General Assembly saw Kentucky finally passing legislation to legalize medicinal marijuana.

Kentucky has joined 37 other states, three territories and the District of Columbia as having a form of legalized medicinal marijuana available. The legislation came as a response to Governor Beshear’s executive order in 2022 listing the conditions that were acceptable for medicinal marijuana use in Kentucky, ending that the Governor would pardon anyone charged with criminal possession of marijuana if they met the stipulations outlined in his order.

