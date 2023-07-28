Barbourville was recently renamed Barbie-ville to kick off the premier of the new Barbie movie. Whether one is a fan of the movie or not, they cannot deny the magical atmosphere surrounding its viewing.

For four days, adults and children alike were transformed into a make-believe world where they could pretend to be anything and do anything they chose. Namely, everyone wanted to feel beautiful and have fun! That resulted in The Best Days Ever!

