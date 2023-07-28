Barbourville was recently renamed Barbie-ville to kick off the premier of the new Barbie movie. Whether one is a fan of the movie or not, they cannot deny the magical atmosphere surrounding its viewing.
For four days, adults and children alike were transformed into a make-believe world where they could pretend to be anything and do anything they chose. Namely, everyone wanted to feel beautiful and have fun! That resulted in The Best Days Ever!
Thursday, was the Barbie Movie VIP Premier. Knox Central and Barbourville Cheerleaders, dance team, volleyball girls, and softball girls dressed like Barbie in order to take photos with the younger children who attended the event. Anna Jo Carey bubbled, “I loved seeing all the Barbie’s dressed up in all their pink and that everyone could be included. Marcia (Dixon) did a fabulous job of putting it all together!” A few guys were enlisted to serve as Ken’s. There was Cookies by Courtney, bracelet wearing and sharing, face painting, and hair tinseling by Jenna and Renia Owens. In addition, there was a dance party and a Barbie Look Alike Contest for different age categories. Avery Kate Bowling exclaimed, “I loved all the pink since it’s my favorite color and dancing on the stage!”
The winners were as follows:
Toddlers - Eliza and Molly Ramsey - Twin Ballet Barbies
6-8 year olds - Emmalyn Ramsey Birthday Barbie and it was her birthday!
9-11 year olds - Nola Beth Vandy - Exercise Barbie
12-15 year olds - Karrington Corbin - 80’s Barbie
16-19 year olds - Anna Jo Carey Cowgirl Barbie
20 years old and up - Susie Prichard - Vintage Barbie
Ken Barbie - Jace Stewart
Believe it or not, the famous social media Barbie (Ella Brooke Isaacs) came in her pink Barbie Car for photo opportunities. There was also a pink semi-truck, pink umbrella display, a Barbie Beach Display and a Barbie Box for photos.
Sherry Harris and her husband, Larry dressed as Barbie and Ken. She noted, “I enjoyed socializing with my community. We have such incredible people here in Barbie-ville.” Her husband added, “I enjoyed watching the kids dance, pose in the Barbie box, and play with their Barbie light up sticks after dark.”
Barbie-ville will remain until July 30th. Legally Blonde and Clueless will also be shown at the Knox Drive In.
Photos courtesy of Barbourville Tourism Facebook and Regina Bargo
