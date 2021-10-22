Shaping Our Appalachian Region, SOAR, was formed in 2013 to drive an economic resurgence in Eastern Kentucky. The organization was the brainchild of Congressman Hal Rogers and then Governor Steve Beshear. Based in Pikeville, the organization held its annual summit outside its home city for the first time this year with Corbin being selected as the host.
Many Knox County leaders and future leaders attended the summit and shared their experiences with The Mountain Advocate.
“The SOAR Summit this past week was very motivating. Listening to the Governor, The Congressman, and astronaut Dr. Jerry Linenger were highlights. The practical information gained during the panel discussions was superb,” said Rich Prewitt, President of the Knox County Chamber of Commerce and Director of Economic Development for Cumberland Valley Electric.
Prewitt was part of a panel that spoke to broadband access in the region. “The broadband issue is much like the problems facing the Cooperatives 80 years ago with getting electricity to our rural members. Although our expertise is not broadband, we are the experts on the members we have in very remote and sparsely populated areas. I just hope it works out that Cumberland Valley Electric can be part of the solution and give these people the access to the internet that would greatly enhance their quality of life,” he said.
Congressman Hal Rogers compared the economic impact of expanded broadband in the region to the impact of coal early in the last century. Broadband was a recurring theme throughout and was brought up by nearly every speaker at the summit.
Speakers were not the only feature of the summit. Dozens of exhibit booths representing schools, businesses, and organizations were set up around the Corbin Arena.
“The SOAR Conference was a great networking event for our Appalachian region, and Corbin did a fantastic job hosting. I gained so much knowledge and helpful information not only from the presentations, but also from the display tables. Southeastern Kentucky has a lot to be proud of,” said Knox Chamber of Commerce Director Claudia Greenwood.
Greenwood, a board member for the Upper Cumberland Community Foundation, also put in time working at that organization’s booth.
The two-day event drew over 1,400 attendees to Corbin. Speakers such as Governor Andy Beshear spoke of the many projects going on in the region and state, including touting what he called the largest economic project in the state’s history; the recently announced production of Ford’s electric vehicle batteries and support facilities. Beshear noted that he has visited Eastern Kentucky more than any other region since taking office.
Astronaut Jerry Linenger PhD. Was the event’s keynote speaker. He recounted thrilling stories of his time on the MIR Space Station and used the experience to relate to the toughness and drive of Eastern Kentuckians. Linenger came to Corbin two days early to explore the region and noted the area’s natural beauty.
“The entire event made me even more Eastern Ky. and Appalachia proud than I already was. Seeing the ingenuity and creativity coming out of our own backyards was amazing. Too often we think we must leave this area to be a success, and that is simply not true, it’s going to take our younger generations investing in this area to showcase what an incredible area that we live in. I’m so appreciative to SOAR for being a champion for Eastern KY and putting us back on the map,” said Meghann Gaunt Chesnut, who was recently named Director of the Baptist Health Corbin Foundation.
The SOAR Summit above all is a showcase of the good work the organization and its partners do and provides an opportunity for collaboration and growth. Since its inception SOAR has awarded $52,000,000 is grants, created 4,600 telework jobs, and works with over 250 community partners across the region. SOAR continues to grow and work toward its mission of building up the region; Congressman Rogers noted in his remarks, “this is the largest crowd I’ve seen since the very first summit.”
Barbourville Tourism Director Marcia Dixon said of the event, “The soar Summit afforded me the opportunity to grow a network of partners and to learn from experts in the field. I came away with lots of new ideas to implement in our town to make Barbourville a thriving tourist destination. We are excited to begin on our Quest.”
