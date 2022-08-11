democrats conference

The Kentucky Democratic Women held their summer conference at Boone Tavern in Berea last Saturday, and the sold-out audience heard from a variety of Democratic leaders and activists from across the state, including Governor Andy Beshear.

The conference was led by JoAnne Wheeler Bland, president of the statewide organization of Democratic Woman’s Clubs. Bland noted that there is interest in many counties about starting or restarting local clubs, and said the turnout for the summer conference was indicative of the increased political involvement she was seeing from women across the state.

