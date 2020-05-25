The U.S Marshal’s Service is including the mountains of eastern Kentucky in its search for a murder suspect. The Greenville County Sheriff’s Department and the Marshals are offering a $7000 reward for information leading to the man’s arrest.
Ryan Dusha Kedar, 49, is suspected of shooting Mark Jermon, 58, on a soccer field on February, 26. Kedar’s vehicle was later found abandoned near Paris Mountain State park in Greenville, South Carolina.
Officials say Kedar is an experienced hiker and camper who’s spent much time in the mountains. It’s believed he could be staying in North Carolina, South Carolina, Tennessee, Kentucky, or Virgina. He should be considered armed and dangerous.
Anyone with information on Kedar should call 1-877-WANTED-2 or visit https://www.usmarshals.gov/tips/index.html.
