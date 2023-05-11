Farmers who plant seeds expect them to grow to their peak in the same season.  However, in God’s timing that doesn’t always happen.  But, His timing is always perfect!  He knew thirty years ago that America would be in trouble spiritually today.  Therefore, he sent Billy Graham to South Korea to plant seeds of revival that would spread to America today.  

The South Korean Prayer Team which visited Barbourville Church of God on Wednesday, May 3, 2023 are among those same people who prayed thirty years ago for God to grow their small church during that revival preached by Graham.  Pastor Choi exclaimed, “We prayed desperately and God brought people to church!”  Today, that church has 10,000 members. There are usually 4,000 people who attend the church at one time.

Recommended for you