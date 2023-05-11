Farmers who plant seeds expect them to grow to their peak in the same season. However, in God’s timing that doesn’t always happen. But, His timing is always perfect! He knew thirty years ago that America would be in trouble spiritually today. Therefore, he sent Billy Graham to South Korea to plant seeds of revival that would spread to America today.
The South Korean Prayer Team which visited Barbourville Church of God on Wednesday, May 3, 2023 are among those same people who prayed thirty years ago for God to grow their small church during that revival preached by Graham. Pastor Choi exclaimed, “We prayed desperately and God brought people to church!” Today, that church has 10,000 members. There are usually 4,000 people who attend the church at one time.
Pastor Mark Hisle of Parkway MInistries, David Douglas and Wife, Carletta, and Danielle Matlock are prayer coordinators from the Church of God Council. They worked together to bring the interdenominational South Korean Prayer Team, which started ten years ago, to this area. There are currently 40 Korean Prayer Groups praying across America. They generally visit major cities, but for our area, they visit churches regionally. South Korea has some of the largest mission groups in the world today.
As the prayer service began, Pastor Choi commented, “We are here for prayer, not for entertainment. We are here to feed the spark of what God is doing. I have to warn you, I am loud when I pray and I squint. We start our prayers by calling out to the Lord (junim) three times like Daniel did in the Bible.” All of the prayer points were mentioned before each segment of prayers and translated by an interpreter. Then, the church prayed together, lifting holy hands to God.
In addition to the Korean Prayer Team, there were a total of eight pastors from different denominations and over sixty other people in attendance. You may want to agree in prayer with this congregation by praying as they did for the following:
Pray for revival to start in Kentucky and spread to America.
Pray that America will recover her faith.
Pray that lost Americans will come to know the Lord.
Pray for church growth where people can be healed spiritually, mentally, and physically.
Pray that all Christians will work for Christianity.
Pray especially that young people will come back to church.
Pray that our pastors would stay strong while spreading Christianity.
Pray that our children would Love the Lord, learn to work, get married, have a vision, live long, and spread their faith to future generations.
Pray for the sickness, mental illness, and drug abuse in our land.
Pray that our leaders will come to know Christ and lead according to God’s Word.
Pray that our youth would grow up and go to other countries as missionaries.
Bro. David Douglas admitted, “I didn’t understand a word that they (Koreans) said, but I did recognize the Spirit of God.”
Before closing, each of the eight pastors were given a chance to make a prayer request for their church and this area. The congregation and prayer team joined them in praying for their requests. The hosting pastor, Sylvester Dunn, thanked everyone for coming and praying together.
