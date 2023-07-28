Southeast Kentucky Community and Technical College opened its doors in October of 2022 to what was a highly successful opening year.
Now the school wants to capitalize on that success as they prepare to open their doors once again as the fall semester quickly approaches.
SEKCTC already facilitates classes and programs that include Computerized Manufacturing and Machining, Certified Nurses Assistant, Medical Assisting, Nurse Aide, Phlebotomy, Welding, Online Courses, and General Education Courses.
With that, Knox Campus Administrative Coordinator Derek Collins sees the room and potential for the campus to grow and expand even more on what it has to offer.
On August 9, SEKCTC will hold an open house 12:00 pm to 3:00 pm where they will offer student services, program information, campus tours, and express enrollment while also hosting an assortment of food vendors and activities for anyone interested in attending.
This is just a beginning effort for the community college who much like its name wants to be a staple in the community.
The school is also opening the campus up to not only share its resources to local schools in need, but also host community events for any local organization who would like to take advantage of its beautiful facilities.
Any organization interested in taking advantage of this opportunity can reach out via email at dcollins0264@kctcs.edu or by phone at (606) 248-0563.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.