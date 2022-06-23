Two men are behind steel doors after they were pulled over for going 25 mph over the speed limit.
Barbourville Police Officers Karl Middleton and Adam Townsley reported seeing a 1995 Toyota Camry going 80 mph on U.S. 25E just before 3:00 p.m. on June 14. The driver of the vehicle was also reportedly not wearing a seat belt. A traffic stop was conducted shortly after.
Arrest citations from the incident state that the officers witnessed the two occupants of the vehicle attempting to conceal items by placing things under the driver’s seat and dash board. Officer Charles Patterson removed the men from vehicle and a search ensued.
Police reportedly found a bag containing five syringes, a case containing suspected meth, two straws cut for snorting, and a glass pipe with white residue. Two containers were located containing what appeared to be Suboxone and Gabapentin. Det. Adam Townsley located another box hidden under the driver’s seat containing a “large amount” of suspected meth and multiple baggies according to the citations from the incident. An orange container with multiple pills inside was also found under the passenger’s seat.
The passenger, 33-year-old Brandon Howard of Williamsburg, was arrested and charged with failure to wear seat belts, first-degree trafficking in a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia, trafficking in a legend drug, and possession of prescription drugs not in a proper container. Howard was also served warrants for violating the terms of his probations and for failure to pay fines. He remains held as of press time on a $25,000 bond and nearly $1,000 in unpaid fines. He is currently not allowed a bond regarding the probation violation.
Lawrence Dhonau III, 49, was the driver of the vehicle. He had been cited for going 73 mph on U.S. 25E just four days earlier in roughly the same location. Dhonau reportedly performed poorly during field sobriety tests and refused a blood tests at Barbourville ARH where he was read implied consent. He was charged with speeding, trafficking in a controlled substance first-degree, failure to wear seat belts, driving under the influence, possession of drug paraphernalia, trafficking in a legend drug, careless driving, having prescription drugs in an improper container, and failure to produce an insurance card. He is also held on a $25,000 bond.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.