A Knox County man was arrested for driving under the influence after being pulled over for speeding Friday night.
Kentucky State Police pulled over Johnny Mills, 48, after passing multiple vehicles while travelling at 30 miles per hour over the speed limit. Mills initially failed to pull his vehicle completely off the highway leading to him being ordered to the road’s shoulder.
When asked for his license, Mills handed the trooper his debit card instead. The arrest report notes Mills whipping his eyes, nose, and mouth while making erratic movements. He later handed the trooper his license but shortly thereafter stated he could not find said license.
Mills appeared unsteady upon exiting the vehicle. He claimed a back injury prevented him from performing a balance test. He was taken to Barbourville ARH where he consented to a blood test. Prior to the test he advised that he had done methamphetamine four days prior.
Mills was charged with speeding, reckless driving, and driving under the influence. He remains in custody on a $2500 bond.
