County and state officials were joined by a large crowd for the groundbreaking of the new Knox County Sports Complex on Tuesday evening.
The groundbreaking is for what is being considered as phase one of a massive multi-phase project for the county that will include baseball fields, basketball courts, walking trails, a sensory park for those on the autism spectrum, an amphitheater, and various other activities for the community.
Phase one will consist of a clover of four baseball fields.
Opening the ceremony was Knox County Judge-Executive Mike Mitchell, who spoke about the benefits the sports complex will have for the community - economically and for its local youth.
Mitchell shared, “When this whole vision started, we were looking for ways to invest in Knox County,” later stating “we are investing in ourselves… investing in our young people.”
That was the theme of the day, investing in the youth, the future of the community.
Mitchell spoke of the two years of planning that led to this day, thanking not only the current fiscal court, but the previous group as well.
“Without them, this wouldn’t be possible,” stated Mitchell.
Among those also recognized were Jimmy Hinkle, Summit Engineering, Mountain Ridge Construction, State Representative for the 86th District Tom O’Dell Smith, and Senate President Robert Stivers.
Stivers and Smith also spoke to the crowd that included an impressive turnout for the event, though both reiterated that they had little to do in the process, giving credit to the local governing body for all the progress that has occurred.
Speaking first was Senate President Robert Stivers, who shared with the audience, “A lot of people don’t realize the resources we have” in speaking of the local community and area.
He also spoke of the benefits the project will have on the community when he stated, “these types of fields are becoming a hot commodity.”
With travel sports quickly rising on a national scale, the Senator shared the positive effect these types of facilities can have on a community from an economic and tourism standpoint.
However, it wasn’t all about economics. The most important focal point remained on the local kids and the positive impact it can have for them. “It’s for these little people on the side,” he said, referring to the children in attendance.
That sentiment was reinforced by State Representative Tom O’Dell Smith. “My vision when I went to Frankfort was to see what I could do for our young people,” Smith shared in reiterating the importance of the youth of Knox County. Smith also spoke on the importance of the endeavor for the community as a whole. “We deserve to have these things in this area.”
The message was strong for the belief of the community and the positive things that happen when a community works together. “When we work together, we will get a lot accomplished in our area,” he said.
Closing out was Knox County Deputy Judge-Executive Steve Warren who shared “This is something that has been long needed for our kids” before breaking ground in a non-traditional manner by instead of using a shovel, having local youth hit baseballs out into the field, keeping the focus on where it belongs - the youth of Knox County.
