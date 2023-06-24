Civil LawSuits Robert Hendrickson vs Jennifer Hendrickson. Jason and Lesley Baker vs Brianna Inman. Velocity Investments vs Beth Knuckles. Shannon Sears vs West Knox Pharmacy. Tracie Lerose vs Andrew Lerose. Marriage Licenses Kelsey Nicole Guidi to Dusty Wayne Harris. Abigale McKenzie Ward to Hunter Scott Warren. Mary Jane Bryant to Jack Jonathan Engle. Beverly Diane Smith to John David Sowders. Cara Leah Miller to Pedro Pereira Pussieldi. Property Transfers Scott A. Kosor, Kelly Ann Kosor to Donald G. Engle, Sharon K. Engle. Scott J. Arnold, Megan Rose Arnold to Bobby Pearson, Juanita Pearson. Boyd B. Richardson to City of Barbourville Kentucky. Bhyan T. Thornsbury, Nakia Thornsbury, Rachel M. Thornsbury to Leighanne Bennett, Shawn Bennett. Brandon Mills, Teresa Mills, Amy Trivette, James Trivette to JB Coleman, J B Coleman, J B Cole, Kendra Coleman. Terry Centers, Sharon Centers, Albert Mills, Rebecca Mills, Doug Johnson to Strong Homes LLC. Susanna Brooks to Franklin Robinson. Karen Poff, Karen Estep, Donald Estep to Stephen Warren. John Bright, Marilyn Bright to Charla Howard POA, Dennis Robinson. Mary Garrison to Mason Eugene Garrison. Janice M. Edwards, Janice M. Brock to Melvin Brock. Chales Edward Bays, Denise Lou Bays to Barbara Hamilton, Charles Hamilton. Stanley Grubb, Barbara Ann Grubb to Jamie L.Grubb. James Wahlstedt, Sarah Wahlstedt to Ruffian Properties LLC. Snappy Beta II LLC to Johnny Brooks. Kevin Bays to Michael Joseph Buck, Melissa Buck. Cecil Jackson, Ardth Jackson, Gilbert Holland Trustee to Cecil Jackson, Ardth Jackson.
