Advocate Deeds Lawsuits Marriages

Civil LawSuits Trust Bank FKA Branch Banking and Trust Co. vs Ralph Honeycutt. Natasha Brock vs Suzanna Hobbs. 21st Mortgage Corp. vs Estil Gene King Jr. Loretta J. Bingham vs Roscoe Bingham. Booby Owlin vs Charles R. Hill. Velocity Investments vs Tracy Edmonds. Allegiant Security vs Martin Side. Geico vs Crystal Roberts. Wells Fargo Bank vs Tommy Helton. Republic Finance LLC vs Dan Russell. Bank of America vs Tonya L. Hampton. Craig S. Gray vs Timothy S. Vaughn. Ford Motor Credit vs Marty Lewis. Marriage Licenses Jessica Paige Stamper to Jonathan Ray Fultz. Amanda Rose Simpson to Bill Anthony Cody Mills. Courtney Nicole Mills to John Dillion Stewart. Rita A. Franca Pereira to Madison Nicole Hebert. Mindy Shannon Jordan to James Adam Moore. Shelly D. Barnes to James Cody Wilson. Abigale Marie Jones to Casey Andrew Patterson. Property Transfers Tina DeGroodt to (UNVERIFIED). Micki Dawn Wilson toWli Wilson Jr. David Marsee, Ashley Marsee to Tanner Keith, Rachel Keith. Brian Mills, Stephanie Mills to James G. Carter, Donna K. Carter. Jimmie Wayne Mill Jr. to Kimberly Jean Hubbard. Harold Moore, Jamie Hodgin, Jamie Hodgin Personal Representative, Harold Moore Estate to Khanh N. Nguyen. Amy Smith,Kevin Smith to Albert Mills, Rebecca Mills. Michelle Miranda, Eduardo Miranda to James Hendly, Janet Hensley. Lois A. Yingling to Michelle Miranda. Sharon Gray, Christopher Gray, Lorrie Taylor, Lainie Taylor Barbarena, Kevin David Barbarena to Billy Frederick. Stephanie Mills, Jacob Mills, Courtney Mills to Jacob Mills.

Recommended for you