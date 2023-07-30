Civil LawSuits
Capital One vs Sherry R. Taylor.
Capital One vs Louis C. Dubany.
The Estate of Jefferey Taylor vs Knox County.
Elbert Ray Baker vs Timothy Owens.
PNC Bank Association vs Angela Y. Minor.
Michael Napier vs Melissa Wagers.
Marriage Licenses
LaChrishia Elliott to Michael Lynn Brown Sr.
Lorrie Jean Stewart to Elmer Andrew Rose.
Jadyn Nicole Belile to Travis Melton Overbay.
Property Transfers
GZS Properties LLC to KCEOC Community Action Partnership INC.
Crystal Flanagan to Concord Baptist Church.
Maxine Gray to Travis Cutter, Dorcas Cutter, Donnie Lee Gray, Michael Gray.
Linda Issacson to Randy Smith, Nicol Mickey.
Deletta Abner to Brandon Abner.
Deletta Baner to Brandon Abner.
Marty Vaughn, Angela Vaughn to Miranda P. Vaughn, Matthew Cooke.
James Weddle to Tiffany Lawson, John Lawson.
Lisa Gambrel Johnson, Herbert Dale Johnson to Kathy Gambrel Goins.
Mackquisitions LLC to Commonwealth of Kentucky.
Stephen W. Pile, Vanessa A. Pile to Lester Gail Stewart.
Tamantha Renee Long to James Humfleet, Meleea Humfleet.
Kenneth Thomason, Charles Steele, Leslie Steele, John Mize, Carlole Mize to Donna Faye Helton.
George Colby Cope, Shadanna Lee Cope to Anthony Wayne Watkins.
Chelsea Hatfield, Chelsea Asher, Cody P. Hatfield to Ashley Page Ridener.
Shirley Jackson to Ernest Jackson Jr.
Smith’s Properties to Sizemore Rentals Inc.
George Peace Jr. to Michael Peace.City of Barbourville, Knox County, Barbourville Utility Commission to Karen Moses, Kevin Moses.
Kevin Moses, Karen Moses to Barbourville Utility Commission.
