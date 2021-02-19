The Kentucky State Police responded to an open records request from The Mountain Advocate on February 11 regarding investigations into Stinking Creek Volunteer Fire and Rescue. KSP was unable to provide the requested reports currently as “the prosecutor has not declined or concluded prosecution of this matter.”
It was confirmed that the KSP Special Operations Unit’s arson investigation into the January 18 fire at the department’s station is ongoing. It was also confirmed that a second investigation is ongoing out of KSP Post 10 regarding the department.
Previously, the State Fire Commission stated that “Other current information regarding the department or the chief is under review and investigation, and is exempt from disclosure,” in regards to a Freedom of Information Act request that did yield the department’s most recent audit.
This is an ongoing, investigative story.
