Kentucky Senate President Robert Stivers was the guest speaker at Tuesday’s joint meeting of the Southern Kentucky and Knox County Chambers of Commerce.
Stivers began by taking a look back at the past two years, pointing out some of the region’s key accomplishments during a period defined by Covid. He noted the expansion of the Firestone plant in Williamsburg and the Keenland facilities set to open in Williamsburg and Corbin. He spoke about the recent expansions at the University of the Cumberlands and the Southeast Kentucky Community and Technical College Barbourville campus that is set to open next year. Complementing the new Barbourville campus is the coming $10 million renovation to the Knox County Career and Technical Center. “There’s been a lot of activity going on,” he said. Stivers said that local leaders should be applauded for their efforts and that “this area will do much better when [local governments] come together to make the region better.”
“From a pure dollar value, we’re in the best position we’ve ever been in,” Stivers said of the state’s current money situation. He continued that the current tax receipts are the biggest the state has ever seen but cautioned that the current circumstance is “artificial” due to an influx of money from the federal government. Stivers said the money from the government would need to end and pointed to recent high inflation numbers. “If people aren’t earning more, how are they spending more?” he asked.
Redistricting is the first thing the legislature will have to tackle when they return to Frankfort said Stivers. His own district will need to add around 10,000 people he stated. In answering a question later, Stivers indicated “We’re ready when the Governor is ready to call it,” regarding a special session to handle redistricting. He added that the Governor’s hang up is “wanting to approve our maps,” a point he called a nonstarter. Stivers noted that if the redistricting issue isn’t fixed quickly, filing deadline and even primary elections may have to be delayed.
Stivers said of the state’s current finances that “there’s always going to be an ‘it’ to be ready for,” be it flooding, snow, or Covid. “We want to be cautious with our money,” he said, saying the state needs to have around $10 billion in the savings account. One area Stivers said money would be going to is rural broadband expansion through funds from the American Rescue Plan.
“We would like to do some tax cuts,” Stivers stated, noting it would be hard. He continued that “when you reduce taxes, that’s where people move.” When asked later if he thought it was possible for the state to adopt a consumption-based tax system, he replied “I do.” He followed up by saying those were the states with the most growth.
