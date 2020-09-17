A man claimed to be COVID-19 positive to avoid going to jail, but later confessed he had lied about it.
On Monday, September 14 at about 10:37 p.m., Knox County Sheriff’s Department was called regarding a U-Haul trailer theft, a box trailer, at EZ Pawn with one of the shop’s owners in pursuit. Knox County Sheriff’s Deputies Bobby Jones and Jesse Smith, Barbourville Police Officer Hunter Luttrell and Kentucky State Police Trooper Michael Wilson responded to the call.
The theft was the second involving a U-Haul. The first occured on Friday, August 28. Surveillance video from the pawn shop showed a dark -colored SUV with two male occupants, the tags of which were not visible.
Deputy Smith observed a black Infiniti SUV with the trailer attached heading south on KY 3439 before turning onto a gravel driveway. Other officers arrived and eventually the suspects were found in the woods nearby.
Christopher Banta, 26, and Melissa Winn, 45, of Dayhoit were placed under arrest. Inside the vehicle were digital scales, syringes, and marijuana. Trooper Wilson determined that the vehicle and Banta were the same as he conserved in the EZ Pawn security footage. Banta claimed to have no knowledge of the previous incident but identified the other figure in the footage; an ID belonging to the subject he identified was found in the vehicle.
Both suspects were taken to the Knox County Detention Center. Winn was charged with theft by unlawful taking between $500 and $10,000, first degree fleeing police, and second degree criminal mischief. Banta would receive those charges and more; including possession of marijuana, driving on a suspended license, possession of drug paraphernalia, no registration receipt, and failure to register the transfer of a vehicle.
Banta, in an effort to avoid being booked into the jail, stated to Knox County Deputy jailers that he had tested positive for COVID-19. Deputy Smith transported Banta to Barbourville ARH for a rapid test but was told it would not be possible. Smith then took him to Baptist Health Corbin were a test was administered and came back negative after a roughly two-hour wait.
Banta later confessed to lying about the COVID-19 test, resulting in charge for interfering in a peace officer’s duties. He also said again that he didn’t steal the car dolly but the subject he identified earlier, referred to as his buddy, did and gave its location as being in Perry County. KSP Post 13 was searching the area for the trailer as of press time.
