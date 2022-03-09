Five area fire departments responded to a structure fire that destroyed a log home in Gray Tuesday morning.
West Knox firefighters were paged to the scene on north Ky. 233 off of U.S. 25E at approximately 9:30 a.m. and the first units arrived on scene at 9:37.
“It was about 60 percent involved,” said West Knox Fire Chief Amos Moses. “It had burned up through the floors and was coming out of the roof and about halfway down the walls.”
Moses said while the homeowners were on scene, they had gotten out without injuries.
Firefighters from Corbin, Bailey Switch, Campground and Lily responded to the scene following requests for manpower and tankers.
Firefighters had to shuttle water from a hydrant several miles down the road to keep the pumpers supplied with water.
Moses said firefighters had the flames knocked down in about 45 minutes and were on scene until 11:30 a.m.
Moses said the owners told firefighters that they believed the fire started with the water heater, but the official cause has yet to be determined.
“We have been able to handle most of the smaller fires on our own, but often, we have to request forestry to help on the larger fires that involve several acres,” Moses said. “It is really important for people to be aware of outside burning during both the spring and fall fire seasons. During these times of the year, the weather conditions are best suited for brush fires to occur.”
In addition to the fire departments, Knox EMS and Knox Special Operations Rescue Team (SORT) also responded.
