Southern and eastern Kentucky’s tourism industry professionals are eligible for scholarships from The Kentucky Wildlands to attend the Southeast Tourism Society Marketing College in Macon, Ga., June 13-18, 2021.
Three scholarships will be awarded. Each scholarship will cover the cost of attendance, valued at $1,425. Scholarship recipients will pay their own lodging and travel costs.
The Kentucky Wildlands will select three recipients from applications submitted by May 14. The application is available online at https://www.explorekywildlands.com/articles/post/marketing-college-scholarship/.
“We are excited to offer this opportunity to our region’s tourism leaders, who are so critical to helping our tourism industry reach its full potential as an economic development engine,” said Tammie Nazario, who directs The Kentucky Wildlands, a regional marketing program by Eastern Kentucky PRIDE, Inc.
“We understand the importance of empowering our tourism professionals, and marketing college will show them how to use the current marketing trends to benefit their communities while connecting them to industry leaders and resources,” Nazario said. “This is an investment worth making in our people and tourism industry.”
“As a 2018 graduate of the STC Marketing College, I know first-hand the education and networking opportunities that it provides,” Nazario added. “I highly recommend the experience to tourism directors across southern and eastern Kentucky. This will help you do your job better and easier.”
The STS Marketing College is a continuing education program for the travel and tourism industry in Alabama, Arkansas, Florida, Georgia, Kentucky, Louisiana, Mississippi, North Carolina, South Carolina, Tennessee, Virginia and West Virginia. For one week, students participate in a curriculum designed to teach marketing techniques from all facets of the tourism industry. Instructors are industry-related professionals from across the United States, noted as experts in their field, who bring a working-knowledge of current trends, data and implementation for tourism and travel. Students who complete the curriculum over three years will receive a Travel Marketing Professional Certification.
For more details about the STS Marketing College, visit https://www.southeasttourism.org/marketing-college.
For scholarship details, contact The Kentucky Wildlands at 888-577-4339 or administrator@kywildlands.com.
About The Kentucky Wildlands
The Kentucky Wildlands is a regional tourism marketing initiative in 41 counties of southern and eastern Kentucky. It showcases the region’s majestic beauty and rich heritage with the goal of driving economic development. Components of the initiative will include a media campaign, hospitality education, itinerary development and entrepreneur training. The initiative was launched by Eastern Kentucky PRIDE, Inc., which is a nonprofit organization, with grant funding from the Appalachian Regional Commission and Economic Development Administration.
