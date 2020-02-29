Roughly one year ago, representatives from Knox County Schools asked local business leaders three questions. Their answers were used to determine the characteristics of a Knox County graduate. At the Tuesday, February 25, Chamber of Commerce meeting, Chamber members were presented with the finished portrait.
The Knox Central JROTC presented the nation’s colors and the Knox Central choir performed the national anthem. The Chamber handled routine business quickly as the crowd ate lunch, include cupcakes from student and speaker Cooper Collins.
Superintendent Kelly Sprinkles spoke about the yearlong process of devising the “portrait.” Sprinkles worked not just with local leaders, but students from the school system as well. Kids from sixth graders to seniors provided “brutally honest” feedback as Sprinkles put it. The efforts led to a six-point image of a Knox County graduate.
The “Portrait of a Graduate” includes six factors: Knowledgeable, Flexible and Resilient, Balanced and Well-rounded, Problem Solver, Communicator and Collaborator, and Personally and Socially Responsible. Five Knox Central students who exemplified these traits were brought up to give their take on the different elements.
Collins spoke of his passion for baking and his hopes for attending college and how being knowledgeable will help him moving forward. Fellow speakers included Jacob Barnard, a junior who spoke to the need for well roundedness in studying, and Janae Adams, who as a volleyball player became well-versed in communicating and collaborating.
Morgan Warren, spoke about personal and social responsibility. In memory of her sister Reagan, she has helped raise thousands of dollars for cancer research. Destiny Parsons, a JROTC Cadet Commander spoke about resilience. Parsons recounted her journey of moving to a new place and being adopted. She also talked about the challenges of being a female commander in a male dominated battalion.
With the “Portrait” finished the next steps are to implement the elements it includes into Knox Schools. Sprinkles stated teachers would need to “be cognizant,” of the elements when devising lesson plans.
