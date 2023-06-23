On Thursday, June 15, 2023 Mr. Don Sullivan received the Kentucky Farm Bureau Legacy Farm Award. Directors of Knox County Farm Bureau Federation presented Don and his family with the award. Don is a career farmer who lives at Gray, Ky with his wife, Helen. The farm has been in the family for longer than 100 years. This is the first year that the Kentucky Farm Bureau Federation has presented this award. Legacy Farm is a designation bestowed to Kentucky Farms by the Kentucky Farm Bureau Federation-an honor recognizing the farm’s long-standing commitment and significant contribution to the local community. Mr. Sullivan was given an outside sign to place on his farm and a framed certificate for his home. He will be recognized at the KFB Annual Meeting in Louisville during December.
Sullivan bestowed with Kentucky Farm Bureau Legacy Farm Award.
